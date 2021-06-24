BARRIE, ONT. -- Tiny Township is getting tough on noise with a new campaign promoting public awareness and stiffer fines.

The municipality says loudspeakers, noisy power tools, lawn maintenance equipment, and barking or howling animals are all subject to the enhanced Noise Control Bylaw passed in April.

Noise fines were doubled from $150 to $300 and a second fine of $500 was established.

The municipality defines domestic tools and lawn maintenance equipment as any tool, equipment or device used by an owner where a permit is not required.

They include, but are not limited to:

air compressors

electric power tools

manual hammers

chain saws

lawn mowers

leaf blowers

grass trimmers, etc.

The use of these tools is permitted on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., and weekends and statutory holidays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mayor George Cornell said the move to tighten the bylaw came after noise complaints increased last year. "In 2020, our noise complaints doubled. We saw about 300 complaints, and previously, we've been averaging around 150."

Between 2016 and 2020, the municipality received 881 noise complaints. Thirty-eight charges were laid.