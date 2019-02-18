Featured
One person taken to hospital after snowmobile crash
A snowmobile is pictured following a crash on Mon., Feb 18, 2019 on Horseshoe Valley Road. (CTV News/Chris Garry)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 4:42PM EST
One person was taken to hospital after a snowmobile crash on Horseshoe Valley Road on Monday afternoon.
The crash happened between Nursery Road and Wilson Drive just after 2 p.m.
It’s believed the snowmobile may have hit a tree.
The injuries of the sledder are unknown at this time, but paramedics say they are non-life-threatening.