BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person seriously injured in crash on County Road 124

    A vehicle rests on its side in a wooded area off County Road 124 in Melancthon Township, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 4, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) A vehicle rests on its side in a wooded area off County Road 124 in Melancthon Township, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 4, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)

    One person was taken to the hospital following a collision in the Township of Melancthon.

    Provincial police with the Dufferin County detachment say the single-vehicle crash happened on County Road 124 shortly before 9:30 Thursday night.

    The vehicle left the road, crashed into a wooded area and rolled onto its side.

    Police say one occupant suffered serious injuries.

    The area from 15 Sideroad to County Road 17 was closed for the investigation for several hours.

