One person injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie

    A multi-vehicle collision caused delays on Highway 400 through Barrie early Friday afternoon.

    The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Bayfield Street and involved five vehicles.

    Emergency crews and several tow trucks attended the scene shortly after 1 p.m.

    One person is believed to have suffered minor injuries in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

    There is no word on what caused the collision, or whether any charges will be laid.

    The area has since reopened.

    Man killed in Kitchener shooting

      A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener's Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.

