One person in serious condition and multiple people injured in Bayfield Street crash
Barrie police say one person is in hospital and multiple people are injured following a late-night crash on Saturday.
It happened at the intersection of Bayfield Street and Livingstone Street at around 9:25 p.m.
Officers say two vehicles were involved in the crash that sent one person to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police say multiple people were also injured in the crash.
Investigators shut down Bayfield Street for cleanup until 2 a.m. on Sunday.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
Canada's payday from men's World Cup exceeds US$10 million
Canada will leave the World Cup with US$10.5 million from FIFA for its participation at the men's soccer showcase.
Plane caught in power lines after crash in U.S., crews work to rescue 2 occupants
A small plane carrying two people got stuck in live power lines Sunday evening in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials worked to extricate the aircraft and its occupants.
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane in Miami
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday.
Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup
Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup Sunday.
5 takeaways from Canada’s World Cup loss to Croatia
CTVNews.ca has five main takeaways from Canada’s 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Canada's top five federal contaminated sites to cost taxpayers billions to clean up
With a cost estimate of $4.38 billion, remediation of the Giant Mine, one of the most contaminated sites in Canada, is also expected to be the most expensive federal environmental cleanup in the country's history.
Disgraced former U.K. minister seeks redemption on reality TV show
Matt Hancock, the U.K's scandal-prone former health secretary, is seeking an unlikely form of redemption Sunday: attempting to win 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' -- a gruelling, often gruesome reality show set in the Australian jungle.
Bees living in isolation have half the lifespan they did 50 years ago: study
The lifespan of lab-reared honey bees today is half of what it was fifty years ago, according to a new study, which researchers suggest could be a sign that environmental stress isn't the only factor affecting the global bee population.
Atlantic
-
Demands for answers, action after Moncton Hospital ER waiting room death
Friends of a man who died waiting for care inside the Moncton Hospital’s ER waiting room this past week held a demonstration Saturday outside the building, demanding answers and action.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
-
Halifax explores lessening property tax hike
Halifax Regional Municipality councillors are looking to halve a proposed property tax hike.
Montreal
-
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train of Lights to visit Montreal Sunday night
After two years of virtual activities due to the pandemic, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train has resumed its food bank tour and will stop in the Montreal area on Sunday night. The train will first visit Montreal's west end around 7 p.m. to offer a free festive concert, and then do the same in Beaconsfield later in the evening.
-
François Legault 'afraid of the PQ's comeback,' says Paul St-Pierre Plamondon
Quebec Premier François Legault "fears the rise" of the Parti Québécois (PQ), according to the party's leader, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. St-Pierre Plamondon's words come a few days after the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) government agreed to grant a meagre increase in budgetary resources and speaking time to the PQ.
-
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa soccer fans proud of Canada's showing at World Cup
Ottawa soccer fans went through a wave of emotions during Canada's World Cup game against Croatia on Sunday. But those fans say, despite Sunday's loss, they're still proud of Canada's showing on the world stage.
-
Three people injured in fire at Little Italy apartment building; second fire in just over a week
Three people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire in a Little Italy apartment building, the second in just over a week.
-
Ottawa's new city council, the LRT inquiry report, and keeping an eye on the flu: 5 stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Toronto
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police
One of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Brampton Sunday morning has died, according to Peel police.
-
Fiery explosion spotted under downtown Toronto bridge, no injuries reported
No injuries have been reported after a fiery explosion underneath the Bathurst Street Bridge at Fort York late Saturday.
-
As it happened: Croatia win 4-1, knock Canada out of World Cup 2022
Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first men's World Cup goal, but the team has been eliminated from the tournament after a 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Kitchener
-
Botched airplane landing, charges for school bus driver, $800K senior scam: Most read stories of the week
A Flair Airlines plane that botched the landing at the Region of Waterloo International Airport, charges for a school bus driver after a kid was dragged, and a senior scammed out of $800,000 round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Waterloo fans watch history together during Canada World Cup game
It may not have been the result they wanted, but soccer fans in Waterloo and across the country still witnessed history together.
-
Waterloo region families eager for more children’s pain meds arriving in Canada
Children’s cold and flu medications are on the way to restock bare pharmacy shelves, as the federal government is currently securing foreign imports to improve supply, and some pharmacies have seen those shipments already this weekend.
London
-
‘I’m a bit conflicted’: London-area Croatian community celebrates win, but sad Canada eliminated
Dozens of soccer fans packed the Croatian-Canadian Centre in south London, Ont. knowing that no matter the result on the pitch, it was really going to be a win.
-
CP Holiday train to bring holiday festivities to London this week
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be bringing all the holiday cheer to London this coming week.
-
As it happened: Croatia win 4-1, knock Canada out of World Cup 2022
Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first men's World Cup goal, but the team has been eliminated from the tournament after a 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Northern Ontario
-
Forests Ontario to plant more trees in the North
Since 2008, Forests Ontario has planted more than two million tries in the north. Now, through a federally funded program called the 2 Billion Trees Commitment, even more will be planted.
-
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
-
How Canada's oldest flour mill is reviving an iconic Manitoba cereal brand
A historic flour mill in Ontario is putting a beloved Manitoba cereal brand back on store shelves.
Windsor
-
Lakeshore intersection was closed after serious collision sends driver to hospital
Essex County OPP is investigating a serious collision in Lakeshore that sent the driver hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Windsorites hop on Tunnel Bus as service returns after more than 2 years
After more than two years, the only municipally-run, cross-border bus service in the country is back on the road.
-
Windsorites take in more World Cup action, resident travels to Qatar for match
The Manchester Pub in downtown Windsor filled up early ahead of Canada's World Cup match against Croatia.
Calgary
-
Snow squall watch issued for Calgary
Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for the City of Calgary Sunday afternoon.
-
Cochrane RCMP investigating early-morning break in
Cochrane RCMP are investigating an early Sunday morning break-in to a residence in the Rivercrest Boulevard area of Cochrane.
-
Fire significantly damages Calgary duplex Sunday evening
Crews battled a duplex fire in Calgary's southeast Sunday evening.
Saskatoon
-
'The beauty and the heartbreak of sport': Huskies football coach reflects on special season
The University of Saskatchewan football team returned to Saskatoon on Sunday to clear out their lockers for the last time this season.
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Saskatoon: Environment Canada
Saskatoon residents could be hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, according to a snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Sunday afternoon.
-
Two arrested, cocaine and meth seized in Saskatoon police search
Two people face charges for trafficking and possession of a dangerous weapon following the execution of a warrant on Avenue C North on Thursday, Saskatoon police said.
Edmonton
-
Clover Bar landfill capping would be a 'significant reduction' in Edmonton's emissions
Thirteen years after closing to the public, Edmonton's Clover Bar landfill continues to release methane fumes, with plans to implement capture technology converting them into renewable biogas moving ahead.
-
Oilers and Panthers meet after being on opposite ends of comebacks
The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers -- who had differing roles in massive comebacks Saturday on the East Coast -- will now head west to face each other on Monday night.
-
Major Collisions responds to crash that injures 4 people
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
'Significant snowfall' may be on its way for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
The potential for snow in the region in the coming days has prompted a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
Vancouver trustees set to vote on bringing police officers back into city schools
B.C.'s human rights commissioner is among those opposed to a motion that would see Vancouver reinstate the controversial School Liaison Officer program, which stations police in city schools.
-
Vancouver soccer fans pack pubs for World Cup match
It was a disappointing loss Sunday morning for soccer fans, after Canada's men's team lost 4-1 to Croatia in the World Cup.