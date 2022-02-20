One person dies in snowmobile collision on Six Mile Lake

Provincial police say one person has died after a snowmobile collision in Georgian Bay Township.

Calls first came in shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning after the single-vehicle collision on Six Mile Lake at the west shoreline of Walpole Island.

Police say there were two men on board. One was transported by air to a Toronto trauma centre while the other died on the scene.

The OPP's technical traffic unit is leading the investigation to determine the cause.