One person dead in GO Train incident on Barrie line

Officials say one person has died after being struck by a GO Train on the Barrie Line Wednesday morning.

GO Transit confirmed the incident happened north of the East Gwillimbury/Bradford GO station in the Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street area.

"The person was on or near the tracks," said Metrolinx spokesperson James Wattie.

Service was stopped for the investigation, which took several hours.

"Our teams are working to get service back to normal on the Barrie line, but it could take most of the morning," Metrolinx stated in a release shortly before 7 a.m.

Barrie Line riders were urged to head to alternative stations, such as Richmond Hill or Stouffville.

Metrolinx noted the tracks were cleared around 9:30 a.m.

Regular scheduled service on the Barrie Line has resumed.