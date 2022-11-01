One man arrested after stabbing in downtown Barrie

One man has been arrested, and another has been hospitalized after an early morning fight in downtown Barrie escalated to a stabbing Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to a building on High Street near Dunlop Street just after 7 a.m. and found a man with several stab wounds.

"The fight became very violent in nature when one of the individuals produced an edged weapon and proceeded to stab one of the involved individuals," said Peter Leon, communications coordinator with Barrie police.

The 41-year-old man was rushed to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre by Simcoe County Paramedics with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

Air ambulance Ornge was requested, but paramedics tell CTV News they were unable to fly due to the weather.

Several officers searched the area for the suspect, who police say was apprehended nearby.

A 34-year-old Barrie man faces assault with a weapon and aggravated assault charges.

Police ask witnesses to the incident to come forward.