    Officers in Bradford, Ont. make bizarre discovery during routine traffic stop

    Police release an image of a recliner discovered inside a van during a traffic stop in Bradford, Ont. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services) Police release an image of a recliner discovered inside a van during a traffic stop in Bradford, Ont. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services)
    Police officers made a bizarre discovery during a routine traffic stop in Bradford for a vehicle that failed to stop at a four-way intersection at Simcoe and Canal Roads.

    South Simcoe police say the driver had two children, ages seven and eight, inside the van, and one was "riding in a recliner chair in the back."

    The back of the van was empty except for a leather recliner chair placed by the rear doors.

    Officers charged the driver with several offences, including driving with a passenger not properly secured.

    "This incident serves as a reminder to all drivers," the service stated in a release. "To be safely protected in a vehicle, children must be properly secured in a child car seat, booster seat or seatbelt, depending on their height, weight and age."

    In Ontario, all drivers are responsible for ensuring passengers under 16 are properly secured in a vehicle.

