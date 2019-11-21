A tow truck driver says he is lucky to be alive and recovering at home after terrifying moments on the job Tuesday afternoon.

"I was under the truck in pain. I lost a shoe. My glasses went flying. Nobody stopped. Nobody did nothing."

Andrew Cortes says he was loading a stalled school bus onto a flatbed trailer on Innisfil Beach Road, just east of the Highway 400 ramp in Barrie shortly before 1 p.m. when he was struck from behind.

The 34-year-old was rushed to the hospital, having suffered bruises to his ribs, lower back, kidneys and swelling to his leg.

South Simcoe Police say the driver who hit Cortes drove off.

"Maybe you were scared, no insurance, impaired, on a handheld device, I don't know, but I'm not mad for what you did. I'm mad you didn't stop," Cortes says to the driver who left him injured on the road.

He managed to use his Apple watch to contact his boss at Lewis Heavy Towing and Recovery, who called 911.

"It's not a nice feeling to get that phone call," says his boss, Steve Cooke.

The towing company is mourning the death of one of its drivers, 56-year-old Todd Burgess, who was killed in Scugog earlier this month while pulling a car out of a ditch.

South Simcoe Police are appealing for witnesses who may have the hit and run incident from Tuesday on dash cam video.

Ontario's 'Move Over' law requires drivers to move over and leave one lane between their vehicle and a parked emergency vehicle or tow truck if it's safe to do so.

When driving on single-lane highways, motorists must slow down and proceed with caution when passing the emergency vehicle or tow truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.