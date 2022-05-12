No injuries after boat fire in Georgian Bay Township

Fire crews responded to a fire on a boat in the waters of Georgian Bay near Picnic Island Road on Thurs. May 12, 2022. Fire crews responded to a fire on a boat in the waters of Georgian Bay near Picnic Island Road on Thurs. May 12, 2022.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver