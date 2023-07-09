No injuries after Barrie house fire

Barrie fire crews were kept busy when flames erupted in a residential garage Saturday night.

Emergency responders first got a call for a fire around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Hickling Trail. According to fire officials, three people were inside at the time, but everyone got out with no injuries reported.

The fire was contained to the garage with some minor extension into the home. Some vehicles were impacted by the fire as well.

The family has been temporarily displaced as the home suffered some smoke and water damage.

With the vehicles that were impacted, damage is estimated at approximately $300,000.

Due to significant damage made in the garage, the exact cause has not been determined.