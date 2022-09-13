No arrests in Alliston homicide as OPP identifies victim, releases image of vehicle

Provincial police continue to search for the person responsible for the shooting death of a woman outside a residence in Alliston, Ont., late last month.

On Tuesday, the Nottawasaga OPP detachment released an image of a "vehicle of interest" that police say was in the Kidd Crescent area around the time of the alleged shooting. It's described as a silver or grey-coloured 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta.

Provincial police are looking for a silver or grey-coloured 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta as they investigate a homicide in Alliston, Ont. (Supplied)

On the morning of Aug. 26, OPP officers responded to reports of gunfire at a home on Kidd Crescent in Alliston.

Police say a woman was found outside the home with gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Sibel Duzguner.

Police have not said whether the victim and suspect knew one another.

Investigators say someone has a piece of information that could solve the case.

"Any minor detail may be the key piece to this investigation," OPP stated.

Police urge residents with home surveillance or dash cam footage from the Kidd Crescent neighbourhood between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.