Newmarket rallies together for hometown hockey hero

Chilly temperatures didn't keep dozens of proud Newmarket residents away from cheering on their hometown hero playing on hockey's biggest stage.

On an eagerly awaited Monday, the Town of Newmarket welcomed residents to Riverwalk Commons, which was temporarily transformed into the spirited Connor McDavid Square. The occasion was game two of the NHL playoff finals, a crucial match where McDavid's Oilers were vying for their first win of the series.

"Connor McDavid is an icon of Newmarket and all of Canada, of course," said Newmarket Mayor John Taylor. "Newmarket feels very, very proud, very strong about Connor McDavid and of course, we want to cheer on a Canadian team in the playoffs as well."

Throughout the playoffs the town is hosting the public at Riverwalk Commons, creating a sense of community, something critical for the mayor after what he calls five challenging years.

"It gives everybody an opportunity to recount their stories of seeing Connor McDavid, meeting Connor McDavid, going to school with Connor McDavid, playing hockey with Connor McDavid, and so really it's just a time for people to have some pride and have some fun."

Thursday's game will also be displayed at Riverwalk Commons, while Saturday's will be played at the Ray Twinney Recreation Complex in pad 1.

Should the series continue into game five and beyond, those games will be played at Riverwalk Commons.