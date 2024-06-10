BARRIE
Barrie

    • Newmarket rallies together for hometown hockey hero

    Dozens turned out to Riverwalk Commons to cheer on hometown hockey hero Connor McDavid on Mon. June 10, 2024 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie). Dozens turned out to Riverwalk Commons to cheer on hometown hockey hero Connor McDavid on Mon. June 10, 2024 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie).
    Share

    Chilly temperatures didn't keep dozens of proud Newmarket residents away from cheering on their hometown hero playing on hockey's biggest stage.

    On an eagerly awaited Monday, the Town of Newmarket welcomed residents to Riverwalk Commons, which was temporarily transformed into the spirited Connor McDavid Square. The occasion was game two of the NHL playoff finals, a crucial match where McDavid's Oilers were vying for their first win of the series.

    "Connor McDavid is an icon of Newmarket and all of Canada, of course," said Newmarket Mayor John Taylor. "Newmarket feels very, very proud, very strong about Connor McDavid and of course, we want to cheer on a Canadian team in the playoffs as well."

    Throughout the playoffs the town is hosting the public at Riverwalk Commons, creating a sense of community, something critical for the mayor after what he calls five challenging years.

    "It gives everybody an opportunity to recount their stories of seeing Connor McDavid, meeting Connor McDavid, going to school with Connor McDavid, playing hockey with Connor McDavid, and so really it's just a time for people to have some pride and have some fun."

    Thursday's game will also be displayed at Riverwalk Commons, while Saturday's will be played at the Ray Twinney Recreation Complex in pad 1.

    Should the series continue into game five and beyond, those games will be played at Riverwalk Commons.  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News