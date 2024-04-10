New temporary supportive rapid housing arrives in Orillia

Crews in Orillia have been piecing together six new temporary supportive rapid re-housing units in preparation for use by the end of the month.

"We can start turning our attention to the inside. There's a little bit of mechanical and electrical work we've got to do as well so hopefully we should have that finished by next week" says Brad Spiewak with the County of Simcoe.

The units are being set up on West Street, close to the city's downtown.

The objective is to assist individuals experiencing homelessness.

The County and City say this is only a temporary solution for those in need while permanent housing is being sought.

"It's not the complete solution, but it is part of the solution, and it will have a really significant impact on the lives of the people who are part of the program," says city councillor Janet-Lynne Durnford.

This temporary solution will help take some of the stress off local shelters that are often at capacity.

"I know that with 10 units, we are definitely going to be able to use those units and make sure that people will have more resources, so it is going to complement what we do definitely," says Trish Holloway, with the Lighthouse.

"It takes 10 to 20 people at a time out of that system and gives them some hope of establishing permanent safe and secure housing," says Durnford.

The program's success depends on its proximity to downtown and other social services available in the city.

The project is a collaborative effort between the County and the City. It will operate similarly to the one in Barrie on Rose Street. The County is currently searching for a suitable individual to manage the facility.