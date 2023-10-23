New Simcoe County high school in limbo with its location yet to be finalized

Simcoe County's oldest secondary school needs replacing, but despite a pledge of $41.4 million from the province, the concern over where to construct the new facility remains uncertain.

Over its 73-year history, Banting Memorial High School in Alliston has catered to the academic needs of countless students, but its infrastructure now demands a complete overhaul.

"We are very concerned about any possible delays to the construction of this school," noted Jodi Lloyd, chair and trustee with the Simcoe County District School Board.

In September, the school board presented two potential sites for the construction project, including the existing school lot on Victoria Street East and the Sir Frederick Banting homestead.

The Town opted for the existing site, citing the advantages of its pre-existing infrastructure and local engagement, while the board leaned towards the homestead site, considering the community's anticipated population growth in the coming years.

Lloyd said using the existing site would be a "setback."

"But it is certainly within their view to make that decision - as the municipal council - so it will likely result in a delay of the construction of the new school because we do need. Substantial amount of land to support a school," she said.

The school board and the Town are expected to convene in the upcoming weeks to finalize the preferred location for the new school. Once the decision on a location is reached, discussions will get underway on when construction could get started.