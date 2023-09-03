New public mural in the works for Bracebridge

A new public mural is now in the works for the Town of Bracebridge.

The mural, being painted by the Drift Mural Company, is going up along an exterior wall of the Norwood theatre.

The design aims to celebrate the spirit of Muskoka and everything it has to offer.

Painters began working on the project officially on Saturday, and the Town is inviting residents to check them out as they work on the project in real-time.

The mural is expected to be completed within 7 to 14 days.