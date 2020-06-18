BARRIE, ONT. -- 'Stay In Touch' is a new initiative that's making its way to more cities, focused on senior residences during this pandemic.

Geana Zotter is one of many seniors who hasn't been able to see her loved ones for the past three months.

Zotter lives at the Chartwell Barrington in Barrie and said she can only see her family through a window because of COVID and strict guidelines the home has in place for safety.

For many like Zotter, it can be a very isolating and lonely time.

The Stay in Touch program was created to entertain seniors and to help them feel less lonely, and part of the community again.

One participant of the initiative, Navah Ball, said it's especially important right now to pay attention to the elderly community who look forward to visits from their families and friends.

"They came up with the idea of sending them videos and pictures to brighten their day, and letting them know we are all thinking of them," said Ball.

Featuring anything from online to print, baking videos, dancing, singing, to colouring and reading. Packages are given to homes to pass along to the residents to brighten their day.

Zotter's granddaughter, Laura Bodrug, said it's been hard knowing her grandmother has been lonely.

"I know when we're not here, she gets upset and feels alone because before we would be able to come in and see her.. take her out for lunch.. take her home and do things. But now we can only see her through a window, and we can't even give her a hug," said Bodrug.

Bodrug said she's thankful for the Stay in Touch program, knowing her grandmother has something she can look forward to during the long days.