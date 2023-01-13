New fundraiser aims to keep fallen officer's memory alive

A few weeks after his untimely passing, tributes continue to pour in for fallen OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala.

Some of his fallen officers have rallied together to organize a fundraiser in Pierzchala's honour. A t-shirt featuring the OPP crest and his badge number is now on sale, with proceeds going towards ProAction Cops & Kids, a charity close to Pierzchala's heart.

"It actually supports a lot of the initiatives that cops do with young kids, and of course, for those of you that know Greg or you've been following his story, he loved kids," says Toronto Police Detective Constable Shawn Geris, a former wrestling coach of Pierzchala's "He came out to my wrestling club, and he worked with our athletes there."

The fundraiser is being endorsed by both the Ontario Provincial Police Association and the fallen officer's family.

The OPP Association and family of OPP Provincial Constable Greg Pierzchala have endorsed a t-shirt campaign in Greg's memory. Funds raised will be donated to the ProAction Cops and Kids charity (https://t.co/k6K9GfnnKU). Order t-shirts online: https://t.co/xd2NcWwy3i pic.twitter.com/yoKkZSYJlR — OPPA (OPP Association) (@OPPAssociation) January 9, 2023

ProAction Cops & Kids sees officers work with youth in their communities through various skill-building and mentoring programs.

"You could see it in his eyes the way he actually adored just passing his knowledge to these kids. So for him to give back to these kids just through this gesture from the public is amazing," says Geris.

The t-shirts also have a thin blue line, which Geris says represents the line between the chaos and order that officers are sworn to protect.

"For me, it really means a heck of a lot," Geris says. "When I wear the shirt, when I see the shirt, when I think of Pro Action, I'm going to know that he's there, he's contributing, and he always will be watching over."

This fundraiser is just the latest tribute to Pierzchala. Shortly after his death, Zechariah Cartledge ran one mile in his honour as part of his charity, Running 4 Heroes. Through the charity, Cartledge and fellow teenagers run one mile in honour of every first responder killed in the line of duty in Canada and the United States.

"This is a very unfortunate incident," Cartledge said the day of the run in a video posted on social media. "Our prayers are going to stay with the Ontario Provincial Police for the loss they are going through, and if you are part of the family of this fallen constable, we'll be sending this Canadian flag in your hero's honour very soon along with a handwritten note I've already written that's ready to be sent out in your hero's name."

