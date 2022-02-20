A local girls' hockey organization is raising money for a good cause while sharpening their shooting skills.

Today, the Central York Girls Hockey Association kicked off it's second annual "She Shoots She Saves" campaign to raise money to place more Automated External Defibrillators around the community.

Players are working together to gather pledges from friends and family while taking as many shots as they can in two weeks. Campaign Coordinator Trish Murphy says they raised $20,000 last year and are aiming to hit $25,000 this year.

"The story was inspired by a former panther who actually did CPR and used an AED and saved a man's life at her dad's hockey game," Murphy said.

This inclusive campaign encourages all players to come together as a team, be active members of the community and drive awareness of the importance of accessible AED's.

Several notable people made an appearance at the event, including Newmarket mayor John Taylor and Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas.

Former Panthers player Rachel Doerrie, who now works for the Vancouver Canucks as an analyst, also showed her support.

"By doing things like this and getting AED's, it just makes the environment and the community a more safe place for the kids to be, and that's really important," Doerrie said.

More than 40,000 sudden cardiac arrests occur in Canada each year, with the majority of them happening in a public setting. Performing CPR combined with using an AED increases the chance of survival by more than 75 per cent.

The fundraiser runs until March 5th. Click here to donate.