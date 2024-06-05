Name close to being chosen for new Wasaga Beach school
A long-sought after additional school in Wasaga Beach will soon have its name approved by council.
On Wednesday, the Simcoe County District School Board heard a report focused on recent efforts to come up with a name for the upcoming new elementary school in the community.
A separate naming committee was established that decided on the name Wasaga Beach Public School, which will be on Union Boulevard.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The naming committee included Trustee Mike Foley, Superintendent of Education Greg Jacobs, Wasaga Beach Deputy Mayor Tanya Snell, the school's principal Tina Holroyd, and various members of the community. Students were also included.
Throughout the process, the committee received 82 unique names from 273 submissions.
The other top two names were Wasaga Shores Public School and Wasaga Turtle Public School.
The new school is on track to open in September for the start of the 2024-2025 academic year.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Liberal government tables bill that seeks to streamline, secure health data
The federal Liberals are moving to streamline and secure health data across jurisdictions with a new bill that imposes new rules on technology vendors.
opinion This year's society wedding: the Duke of Westminster's 'Bridgerton' moment
In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about the upcoming nuptials between Hugh Grosvenor -- the Duke of Westminster and one of Britain's most eligible bachelors -- and Olivia Henson.
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy on Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
Trump ally Steve Bannon ordered to report to prison for defying Jan. 6 probe
Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to Donald Trump, must report to prison by July 1 to serve a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress, a federal judge said on Thursday.
Oil and gas CEOs to testify before House of Commons environment committee
Executives of some of Canada's largest oil and gas companies are expected to testify before a parliamentary committee Thursday afternoon about their efforts to reduce the sector's greenhouse gas emissions.
Drake takes down Kendrick Lamar diss tracks on Instagram
Drake is pulling back on his beef with Kendrick Lamar. After weeks of relative silence in one of rap's most captivating diss battles, Toronto's biggest rap star quietly removed three tracks from his social media that had stoked the flames of conflict.
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
Prince Harry wins right to challenge U.K. police protection ruling
Prince Harry has been given permission to appeal against the rejection of his legal challenge to the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Residents injured in Kitchener home invasion, suspects at large: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are looking for three men they say broke into a home, injured three people, and stolen a vehicle.
London
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Remembering 'Our London Family' on third anniversary
June 6 marks three years since four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while out for a walk — deliberately struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
-
Man arrested for sexual assault after turning himself in
In February, police said a female went to a business in the area of Hyde Park and Gainsborough roads where she requested services from a licensed service provider.
Windsor
-
Police deter, disrupt and disperse several illegal car rallies over past few weeks
Windsor police say they are stepping up efforts to crackdown on motorists who are using parking lots and other public spaces for unlawful activities, such as racing.
-
LaSalle police seek driver so they can thank him for his help
LaSalle police officers are thanking a driver who helped block traffic so they could safely apprehend a person on a busy roadway.
-
Meeting planned about changes in the way city calculates stormwater costs
The City of Windsor is hosting a public information centre about the changes coming to the way the city calculates stormwater costs.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay shooting sparked by drunken parking lot fight, police say
A shooting in a school parking lot in North Bay early Wednesday morning was the result of an argument among a group of people getting drunk, police say.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
Inquest to be held into the death of a Sudbury man who died after interaction with police
An inquest has been scheduled into the death of Steven Thornton, 63, who died in 2018 after an interaction with police in Sudbury and Barrie.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault insectarium and heritage centre join forces with new 1-year deal
Officials with the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre and Entomica Insectarium say a new partnership will help stabilize the Sault insectarium's financial uncertainty.
-
Sudbury Spartans, Sault Steelers join new football league
Two northern Ontario football teams are joining the Ontario Power 5 Football League, a new league debuting this year.
-
Excitement as Sault plans major waterfront makeover
Planning is underway for a makeover to Sault Ste. Marie’s waterfront, with the latest update given at this week’s city council meeting.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman says new cellphone picked up by stranger at outlet: 'It's upsetting'
An Ottawa woman is raising concerns about the security of mail packages, after she says a package with her cellphone upgrade was picked up by someone else at a Canada Post outlet.
-
Eastbound Hwy. 417 near Vankleek Road reduced to one lane due to 'buckling' on the road
Ontario Provincial Police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 have been reduced to one lane near Vankleek Hill, Ont. due to "buckling" on the Aberdeen Road overpass.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Ottawa could see 35-50 mm of rain today
Environment Canada is calling for Ottawa to receive 30 to 40 mm of rain today, with another 5 to 10 mm of rain tonight as a system moves through the region.
Toronto
-
'Impasse': Toronto transit union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
-
Police release video of Richmond Hill vehicle arson; seek witnesses, info
Police have released new video footage, which shows a suspect pouring an accelerant on a vehicle in Richmond Hill before setting it on fire.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Montreal
-
Man sentenced to life in prison, no chance of parole for 13 years after Montreal teen's fatal stabbing
A 21-year-old man convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside a Montreal school must serve 13 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
-
Push to preserve Canada's largest military cemetery in Montreal amid financial troubles
On the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landing, there is a push to preserve the largest military cemetery in Canada.
-
Quebec adopts law to fine people who intimidate, harass politicians
Quebec's legislature has adopted a law that includes fines up to $1,500 for anyone who intimidates or harasses a politician.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia bans cellphones for students in public schools
Nova Scotia is banning cellphone use during class time to keep students focused on learning and support teachers.
-
Wet weather for Maritimes this weekend; May finished warm, dry, with high lightning activity
Periods of wet weather is expected in the Maritimes this weekend however, the nature of that weather will differ from province-to-province.
-
Maritimers could see different kinds of meat, strawberries on shelves this summer
Many Maritimers are getting their barbecues ready for the summer season, but they could be using different kinds of food for their weekend parties and cabin getaways this year.
Winnipeg
-
'A high price for our freedom': One Manitoban's special connection to D-Day
Amongst the roughly 13,000 Canadian soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, was a Manitoban who never forgot what he saw that day.
-
New monument to honour 17 lives taken in crash near Carberry
June 15 will mark one year since a fatal crash near Carberry, Man., that claimed the lives of 17 people.
-
$430K worth of illegal cannabis seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
Two people are facing multiple charges after Manitoba RCMP discovered an illegal cannabis store operating in Flin Flon.
Calgary
-
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
Trial to begin for men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade
A jury is to start hearing evidence today in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the border protest at Coutts, Alta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Seasonal stretch of weather in store for Calgary
A very stable weather pattern will continue in southern Alberta for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.
Edmonton
-
'Loves the game': McDavid, Oilers ready for Stanley Cup final after long journey
Superstar Connor McDavid is leading Stanley Cup Playoffs in points and is playing in his first final.
-
Corey Perry gets another chance at 2nd Stanley Cup 17 years after winning his 1st
Corey Perry won his first Stanley Cup championship in his second NHL season with the Anaheim Ducks. Seventeen years later, he is still looking for ring No. 2. It is not for lack of trying.
-
New e-scooters launch in Edmonton Friday
There's a new e-scooter in E-town.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP says staffing shortages are an obstacle to addressing lessons of 2022 mass stabbing inquests
The Saskatchewan RCMP is taking stock of lessons learned from the Sept. 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation rejects proposed binding arbitration, declares impasse
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
-
Wind gusts in Sask. approached 100 km/h Wednesday: ECCC
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says the strongest wind gust in southern Saskatchewan Wednesday was in Estevan, measured at 96 kilometres per hour (km/h
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP says staffing shortages are an obstacle to addressing lessons of 2022 mass stabbing inquests
The Saskatchewan RCMP is taking stock of lessons learned from the Sept. 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation rejects proposed binding arbitration, declares impasse
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
-
'Everybody's cheering': Why this small Sask. town is throwing its support behind the Edmonton Oilers
A small southern Saskatchewan town has adopted the Edmonton Oilers as its official NHL team during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Imperial is the hometown of Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and a few hundred Edmonton super fans.
Vancouver
-
Victim of Vancouver stabbing ID'd as upbeat chef who was 'full of life'
Friends and coworkers have identified 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi as the man stabbed to death Wednesday in Vancouver.
-
Stolen baby formula, designer clothes seized by Vancouver police in months-long crackdown
Vancouver police say officers have arrested five people and seized more than $650,000 in cash, drugs and property during a months-long crackdown targeting organized criminals who buy and sell stolen merchandise in the city's Downtown Eastside.
-
Newly minted BC Conservative Elenore Sturko stands behind comments that triggered backlash
Last October, after Premier David Eby chided BC Conservative Leader John Rustad for his criticism of B.C. schools' sexual orientation gender identity tools, also known as SOGI, a prolonged standing ovation was led in part by opposition MLA Elenore Sturko.
Vancouver Island
-
Newly minted BC Conservative Elenore Sturko stands behind comments that triggered backlash
Last October, after Premier David Eby chided BC Conservative Leader John Rustad for his criticism of B.C. schools' sexual orientation gender identity tools, also known as SOGI, a prolonged standing ovation was led in part by opposition MLA Elenore Sturko.
-
Stolen baby formula, designer clothes seized by Vancouver police in months-long crackdown
Vancouver police say officers have arrested five people and seized more than $650,000 in cash, drugs and property during a months-long crackdown targeting organized criminals who buy and sell stolen merchandise in the city's Downtown Eastside.
-
Motorcyclist killed in Abbotsford crash, local police say
A motorcyclist was killed and two other people were taken to hospital with injuries after a crash in Abbotsford Wednesday night, local police say.