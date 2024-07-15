BARRIE
Barrie

    • Muskoka Lakes crash down embankment nets impaired driving charges

    OPP cruiser in this undated file image. OPP cruiser in this undated file image.
    Share

    A 40-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving following a crash in Muskoka Lakes Township on Sunday.

    According to OPP, emergency services were called to an incident at 8:50 p.m. on Muskoka Road 169 near Hamils Point Road after a car crashed down an embankment.

    Police say that as passersby tried to assist, the driver fled on foot. She was later located at a nearby licensed establishment.

    The 40-year-old Bracebridge woman was charged with impaired driving offences and a 90-day licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE RNC UPDATES

    LIVE RNC UPDATES Follow Live: JD Vance officially nominated at RNC

    The Republican National Convention kicked off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows a Saturday assassination attempt on Trump as he becomes the GOP’s official nominee. Follow for live updates of the RNC.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    NEW

    NEW Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling

    For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News