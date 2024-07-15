Muskoka Lakes crash down embankment nets impaired driving charges

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving following a crash in Muskoka Lakes Township on Sunday.

According to OPP, emergency services were called to an incident at 8:50 p.m. on Muskoka Road 169 near Hamils Point Road after a car crashed down an embankment.

Police say that as passersby tried to assist, the driver fled on foot. She was later located at a nearby licensed establishment.

The 40-year-old Bracebridge woman was charged with impaired driving offences and a 90-day licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.