    Museum teaching lessons of the past this March Break

    The Simcoe County Museum on Mon. March 11, 2024 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie). The Simcoe County Museum on Mon. March 11, 2024 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie).
    As students take a break from the classroom, the lessons need not stop, as the Simcoe County Museum is ready to transport kids into the past.

    Throughout March Break, staff at the Simcoe County Museum are on hand with various offerings for people of all ages.

    "We really do try to tell our story through hands-on [exhibits]," said Forrest Patenaude, the education supervisor at the museum.

    Sitting on a property of approximately 300 acres, the museum currently has two exhibits on display. The first is Tales of Fantasy, Our Myths and Legends, passing on various folklore from across Canada to a younger generation.

    The second is A Novel Experience, which is focused on published works from local authors telling stories of Simcoe County that go back generations.

    "Being able to hear, touch, feel, and see all of the stories really creates a better experience for the people who come to visit," said Patenaude.

    For more information, including capacity concerns, you can click here.

