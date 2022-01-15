Murder charges laid in Collingwood

Provincial police have laid murder charges following an investigation in Collingwood.

On Friday morning, a portion of the downtown saw heavy police presence as OPP remained tight-lipped about the investigation.

Police said they were called to a residence on Hurontario Street and discovered a deceased male inside the home.

The deceased has since been identified as 57-year-old Donald Caines of Collingwood.

A 54-year-old Collingwood man has since been arrested and remains in custody. The suspect is accused of first-degree murder. Circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.