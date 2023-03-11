Multiple injuries reported after vehicle and train crash in Severn Township

Multiple people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a car and a train in Severn Township on Saturday.

Police were called to the crash on Mount Saint Louis Road East, at a rail crossing between Line 9 and Line 10.

Officers say the train hit the vehicle after it attempted to drive through the rail crossing while the signals were engaged.

According to paramedics, two individuals were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, while a third person was transported to a Toronto trauma centre.