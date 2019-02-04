It’s out with the old and in with the new as construction on Georgian Bay District Secondary School in Midland is finally complete, just in time for a new semester.

“The kids are thrilled. This is the first time they’ve seen the inside of the building, and they’re just taking it all in and loving it,” said Vice Principal Melony Lapp.

Students made a ceremonial walk as a send-off to the old school on Monday morning.

“We wanted to make it symbolic. We’re leaving the school, and coming into it as a community, and even though things are changing, we’re all still together,” said a Grade 11 student.

The move in date may have been delayed, but staff and students say it was worth the wait.

“Every single classroom has up to date technology from smart projectors, to all our tech rooms, science rooms. It’s phenomenal. So everything is state of the art, right up to date, industry standard. It’s fabulous,” said Principal John Playford.

The old facility will be torn down, according to Playford, to make way for a new practice and athletic field.

Construction on the demolition is scheduled for later this year.