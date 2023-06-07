Motorist charged with stunt driving in front of Innisfil public school

Police charged a motorist with stunt driving through a community safety zone in Innisfil.

South Simcoe police say an officer on patrol clocked the vehicle travelling 93 kilometres per hour in the posted 50 zone directly in front of Alcona Glen Public School on Innisfil Beach Road.

The 23-year-old woman is also charged with speeding and faces a 30-day driver's licence suspension.

Additionally, the vehicle she was driving was towed to the impound yard for 14 days due to the stunt driving offence.

Anyone caught speeding 40 km/h or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km/h faces an automatic stunt driving charge.

Stunt driving in Ontario carries an immediate 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment at the register owner's expense.