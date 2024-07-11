Motorcyclist nabbed after speeding past police in Collingwood: OPP

A Tay Township man faces several charges after taking a motorcycle for a joy ride through Collingwood.

Provincial police say officers were conducting a traffic stop Tuesday when the motorcycle sped past.

According to the OPP, the officers were able to locate and stop the motorcyclist later in the day.

The 43-year-old operator of the bike faces several offences, including riding without plates and a suspended licence and operating without insurance, among other traffic violations.

As a result of the charges, the motorcycle was impounded.