BARRIE
Barrie

    • Motorcyclist nabbed after speeding past police in Collingwood: OPP

    Police released images of a motorcyclist accused of speeding past officers in Collingwood, Ont., on Tues., July 10, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police released images of a motorcyclist accused of speeding past officers in Collingwood, Ont., on Tues., July 10, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A Tay Township man faces several charges after taking a motorcycle for a joy ride through Collingwood.

    Provincial police say officers were conducting a traffic stop Tuesday when the motorcycle sped past.

    According to the OPP, the officers were able to locate and stop the motorcyclist later in the day.

    The 43-year-old operator of the bike faces several offences, including riding without plates and a suspended licence and operating without insurance, among other traffic violations.

    As a result of the charges, the motorcycle was impounded.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump

    In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News