Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after collision in Innisfil: Driver, 90, charged

Two motorcyclists were hospitalized after being struck by vehicles in separate collisions in Innisfil just hours apart as police urge motorists to watch out for each other.

South Simcoe police say officers were called to the Innisfil Beach Road and Sideroad 10 intersection after a motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the 43-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, suffering serious injuries.

Officers charged a 90-year-old driver from Innisfil with careless driving, causing bodily harm.

Hours later, police say another motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old man from Innisfil near the 6th Line and Yonge Street.

The 56-year-old motorcyclist from New Brunswick was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver in this case was also charged with careless driving.

"Road safety is a shared responsibility. We urge both riders and drivers to watch out for each other, maintain a safe space, be cautious and respectful of other road users and always drive/ride sober," the police service stated in a release regarding the collisions.