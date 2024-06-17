Motorcycle passenger killed in collision

A motorcycle passenger has died following a two-vehicle collision in Springwater Township on Saturday.

Provincial police say the deadly crash happened around 6 p.m. on George Johnston Road/County Road 28 near Sunnidale Road.

The 31-year-old passenger of the motorcycle died at the scene, and the 41-year-old driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

The 71-year-old driver of the passenger vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the area was closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.