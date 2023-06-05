Motorcycle driver left in ditch for hours after crashing into sign near Elmvale

Phelpton's Flos Road 4 is closed for a motorcycle crash investigation. (CTVBARRIE/Chris Garry) Phelpton's Flos Road 4 is closed for a motorcycle crash investigation. (CTVBARRIE/Chris Garry)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver