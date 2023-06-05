Motorcycle driver left in ditch for hours after crashing into sign near Elmvale
A motorcycle driver is in serious condition after an early Monday morning crash in Phelpston.
The call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m., said Springwater Township Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French.
"The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries," French said.
Police believe the 17-year-old male motorcycle driver left the roadway and struck a sign in the ditch at approximately 1 a.m. near Elmvale.
Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) closed County Road 27 between Flos Road 4 and Flos Road 3 for the investigation by the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).
Anyone who witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.
