More than 500 new COVID-19 cases logged in Simcoe Muskoka, plus one death

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 524 COVID-19 cases Friday, plus one new death.

A Simcoe County woman in her 80s died on Wednesday after becoming infected in an outbreak, the health unit says.

Her death is the region's 292nd since the pandemic began.

There are more than 7,000 active COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka, and active outbreaks in 55 facilities in Simcoe Muskoka, including 23 seniors' homes.

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials say the number of patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 is on the rise again, with staffing shortages posing a significant challenge.

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's critical care chief says over 200 staff at the Barrie hospital are currently off because of COVID-19 symptoms, isolation, or contact with a positive case.

The Barrie hospital is treating 50 people for COVID-19, five in the ICU.

Ontario set a grim record for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 2,472. The previous record was reported in April 2021, with 2,360 COVID-19 patients.

With the province changing COVID-19 testing standards, the health unit says that anyone who is fully vaccinated with COVID-19 symptoms should isolate for five days, while anyone unvaccinated showing symptoms should isolate for 10.

Health care workers administered more than 6,000 booster shots on Thursday. The health unit has since expanded eligibility to 40 and older.