More speed cameras coming to Barrie

A relatively new but already controversial program in Barrie cracking down on drivers with a heavy foot is getting expanded.

On Tuesday night, city councillors gave final approval to add two new speed enforcement cameras to the city's existing inventory. Mayor Alex Nuttall requested the change, which had worked its way through different levels of council over the last few weeks.

"I would say back to school would be the time you would see them placed in new school zones, really trying to make sure that we do keep those schools on a safe place for kids to be, whether they're coming or going from school in the morning and afternoon or at lunch," Nuttall said to CTV News ahead of a rare Tuesday sitting of council.

However, the motion was only approved with multiple amendments tabled by Councillor Gary Harvey, an early opponent of adding additional speed cameras.

The first amendment, which generated the most discussion around the table, requests staff to add additional signage clearly alerting drivers they are entering an area with an automatic speed enforcement camera. The camera automatically issues tickets to drivers going above the speed limit.

Harvey said that his phone has been inundated with calls over the program in recent weeks.

"It really comes down to the optics because, unfortunately, the people that were calling me were not working people like us," Harvey said to his fellow councillors. "They were retirees."

The Ward 7 councillor cited one individual in his ward who had received six tickets from the same school zone, precipitating his request for additional signage where the cameras are in use. He argued that the $200 fine multiplied by six was a heavy bill for one person.

"If they slow down, that's how I can support it," said Deputy Mayor Robert Thomson, arguing additional signage could have a positive impact on changing the behaviour of drivers. "But not for the people who have multiple tickets. That's not why I'm supporting this."

The deputy mayor threw cold water on the argument that people need more awareness.

"There's already a sign that posts the speed limit not to speed in the school zones. This one catches you," Thomson said, referring to the speed enforcement cameras.

Harvey also brought forth an amendment asking staff to investigate the potential use of poly bollards in various school zones as another way to deter speeding drivers.