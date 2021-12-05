More severe weather expected across central Ontario

Many special weather statements and warnings from Environment Canada remain in effect for much of Central Ontario.

A special weather statement is in effect for the following municipalities:

Barrie

Collingwood

Hillsdale

Midland

Coldwater

Orr Lake

Orillia

Lagoon City

Washago

According to Environment Canada, these areas are at risk of heavy rain and freezing rain tonight. Precipitation is expected to begin this afternoon in the form of snow and will then change to a risk of freezing rain this evening.

Meanwhile, similar conditions are also expected in the following areas, which are under a freezing rain warning:

Orangeville

Grand Valley

Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne

Mansfield

Northern Dufferin County

According to Environment Canada, while freezing rain is expected, there could be up to 5 cm of snowfall by this evening.

The communities of Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus are under a special weather statement, also centred around the risk of freezing rain.

Precipitation is expected to be at its heaviest tonight through to Monday.

Meanwhile, multiple communities in cottage country are also bracing for some rough weather. A winter storm warning has been issued for Huntsville and Baysville.

Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected to start this afternoon, which could leave up to 20 cm on the ground before turning to ice and freezing rain overnight.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park. This is expected to be today and last until Monday, leaving up to 20 cm.

The nearby communities of Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Carling and Port Severn are under a special weather statement for a risk of freezing rain. That system is expected to begin tonight, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

In York Region, a special weather statement has been issued for the following areas:

Newmarket

Georgina

Northern York Region

Pickering

Oshawa

Southern Durham Region

Uxbridge

Beaverton

Northern Durham Region

According to Environment Canada, these municipalities are expected to see heavy rain with the risk of freezing rain as well.

The system is expected to work its way through the area beginning tonight until Monday.