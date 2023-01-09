Mohamad Lilo's new lawyer maintains client's innocence in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction

Three days shy of the one-year anniversary of her disappearance, Elnaz Hajtamiri's former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, charged with attempted murder and kidnapping, hired a new lawyer to defend his case.

The 35-year-old Montreal man was arrested in July in connection with the alleged abduction of his ex-girlfriend, and has been in custody at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene since that time.

His new lawyer, David O'Connor, maintains his client "never should have been detained."

"He doesn't have much of a record, and he should be out," the defence lawyer said. "He is innocent. I don't think they have much evidence against him. I haven't seen the disclosure yet, but it's coming, and hopefully, I'll find out more."

Investigators claim Hajtamiri disappeared on January 12, 2022, after three men dressed as cops forcibly dragged her barefoot through the snow from a house in Wasaga Beach where she had been hiding out with family.

She has not been seen or heard from since that day.

Her family says Hajtamiri sought safety with loved ones after being the victim of a violent assault in her Richmond Hill underground parking garage.

York Regional Police confirmed she was hit in the head with a frying pan just weeks before her alleged kidnapping, leaving her with a head wound requiring roughly 40 stitches.

Two men, Riyasat Singh and Harshdeep Binner, are charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and mischief under $5,000 in connection with the Richmond Hill assault.

Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7250 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

The allegations against all three men have not been tested in court.