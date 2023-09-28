Barrie

    • MISSING: Owen Sound man

    Robin Noya was visiting Owen Sound when he wandered away from the residence. Robin Noya was visiting Owen Sound when he wandered away from the residence.

    Owen Sound police is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing male.

    Robin Noya, 66, was in Owen Sound visiting family when he wandered away from a residence in the 800 block of 4th Avenue East.

    Robin Noya has dementia and may appear confused.

    Although Noya is familiar with Owen Sound, he has not lived in the area for 40+ years. Noya has no money or means of transportation, and there is significant concern for his well-being.

    Robin Noya is five-feet-seven-inches, 160-170 lbs, athletic, and physically fit. He is bald and could be wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, shorts and Keen brand hiking sandals.

    The Owen Sound Police is asking residents to check their properties and out-buildings for Noya in case he became disoriented and took refuge overnight.

    If anyone believes they have seen Noya, please contact the Owen Sound Police Service immediately at 519-376-1234.

