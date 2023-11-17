Missing Bradford man alleges he was kidnapped & assaulted, 2 men arrested

Two men face numerous charges in connection with an alleged kidnapping and assault of a reported missing man in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

South Simcoe police say a 32-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday morning after he failed to return home the night before.

According to the police release, the man told officers he had attended a house in Bradford on Monday to meet with a friend, and sometime later, the two suspects arrived and assaulted him inside the home.

He alleged the suspects kidnapped him and took him to another residence in King Township, where they held him against his will and continued to assault him.

The man said he managed to escape his captors and sought assistance from York Regional officers, who then arrested the two accused and contacted South Simcoe police.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 46-year-old man of no fixed address faces charges of forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and armed robbery.

A 25-year-old man from Toronto is charged with armed kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, armed robbery, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, uttering threats, and failing to comply with a judicial release.

It's unclear if the man and two accused were known to each other.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous or the detectives on the case by calling 905-775-3311, extension 1042 or extension 1040.