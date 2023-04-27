Minden residents protest emergency department's permanent closure

Protesters gathered at Queen's Park Thursday to call on the province to prevent the emergency department from closing permanently in Minden.

Last week, Haliburton Highlands Health Services (HHHS) officials announced the June 1 closure of its emergency department to the devastation of residents.

"This just came completely out of the blue," said Minden Hills Mayor Bob Carter in an interview with CTV News on April 21.

At Queen's Park, Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the HHHS board and leadership "made this decision carefully."

Haliburton Highlands officials cited staffing shortages and retaining health care employees as the reason for the closure.

Since the announcement, residents gathered thousands of signatures to petition for a one-year moratorium.

The decision left residents hoping for its reversal.

"Without that hospital, I don't know what some of us would do," said Minden resident Louise Docherty.

When the ER closes its doors, all calls for service will be redirected to Haliburton's hospital, about 20 to 30 minutes away.

With files from CTV's Christian D'Avino