Midland tea shop offers a taste of royalty

A tea created initially for King Charles III's coronation is now available at Royal Tea in Midland.

The signature blend was featured as a coronation blend and is now served in the tea room for sit-down tea.

Fans of Earl Grey tea and tea lovers alike will enjoy a taste of the new blend, said shop owner Roberta Douglas.

"It's just putting our name behind quality, and people really enjoy it," Douglas said. "They come in to support because, being in a small town, they love coming to the tea room; we have people travel for hours to stop by the tea room."

Douglas added that the tea can be purchased from the store to take home right now, and she hopes to bring it to grocery stores.