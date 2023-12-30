BARRIE
Barrie

    • Midland tea shop offers a taste of royalty

    A photo of the Royal Tea on King Signature blend (David Sullivan/CTV News). A photo of the Royal Tea on King Signature blend (David Sullivan/CTV News).

    A tea created initially for King Charles III's coronation is now available at Royal Tea in Midland.

    The signature blend was featured as a coronation blend and is now served in the tea room for sit-down tea.

    Fans of Earl Grey tea and tea lovers alike will enjoy a taste of the new blend, said shop owner Roberta Douglas.

    "It's just putting our name behind quality, and people really enjoy it," Douglas said. "They come in to support because, being in a small town, they love coming to the tea room; we have people travel for hours to stop by the tea room."

    Douglas added that the tea can be purchased from the store to take home right now, and she hopes to bring it to grocery stores.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News