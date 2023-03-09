Midland Harbour expecting ice-breakers to halt ice activities
Midland ice-surface users should plan to expect ice-breaking operations in Midland Harbour around March 18.
The Great Lakes Shipping Routes open around March 22.
There is an expectation that the CSL MV Frontenac will be soon moving from her winter mooring at the ADM Mill in Midland Harbour after a Canadian Coast Guard breaker clears a path in from the big waters of Georgian Bay.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in conjunction with Christian Island OPP, the Anishinabek Police Service and the Canadian Coast Guard, are reminding all ice-surface users to be wary of the ice at this time of year.
Cottagers and ice users should review their plans to see if the ice-breaking activity could impact them.
When ice-breaking activity does occur, OPP asks ice users to stay well clear of the area and leave the ice surface if possible to ensure your safety and that of the ship’s crew.
Police caution that if you travel out onto an ice surface, always remember that No Ice Is Safe Ice. Snowmobilers and fishers need to be aware of current, and past weather (storms) conditions and of any recent or upcoming commercial ice-breaking activity, along with checking with area residents/riders who have local knowledge of ice conditions.
Police recommend viewing this Cold Water Boot Camp website for those who travel on ice surfaces.
