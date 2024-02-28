BARRIE
Barrie

    • Men wanted on assault charges caught: OPP

    Handcuffs are seen in this file photo.
    Two men have been charged after a vicious assault and robbery in early February.

    Police responded to a call about an assault and robbery with a weapon on Parkside Street in Minden on February 9 at 4:30 a.m.

    The victim of the assault was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Haliburton Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) put out a warrant for the arrest of a 26-year-old Minden man who was considered armed and dangerous.

    He was located and has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with a previous release order.

    A 44-year-old Minden Hills man was also charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and possession of a weapon charge.

    Both men were held for a bail hearing.

    The investigation continues.

