Men wanted on assault charges caught: OPP

Two men have been charged after a vicious assault and robbery in early February.

Police responded to a call about an assault and robbery with a weapon on Parkside Street in Minden on February 9 at 4:30 a.m.

The victim of the assault was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Haliburton Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) put out a warrant for the arrest of a 26-year-old Minden man who was considered armed and dangerous.

He was located and has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with a previous release order.

A 44-year-old Minden Hills man was also charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and possession of a weapon charge.

Both men were held for a bail hearing.

The investigation continues.