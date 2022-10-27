Meet Barrie's newly elected city councillors

While Monday's election ushered in a new era at Barrie's mayoral position, it also saw the addition of four new faces on city council.

With Alex Nuttall elected as mayor, Wards 4 and 10 were destined to have a new representative, as outgoing councillors Barry Ward and Mike McCann each sought to serve the city as its next mayor.

Two fresh faces will also represent Wards 2 and 6 after councillors Kennan Aylwin and Natalie Harris stepped down.

CRAIG NIXON - WARD 2

Councillor-elect Craig Nixon knows the first few weeks will be challenging.

"Fortunately, there are quite a few councillors that are returning that I know, and I am looking forward to meeting the rest," Nixon said.

After becoming Barrie's Ward 2 councillor in Monday's municipal election, the semi-retired businessman is ready to get to work.

"We have a rapidly growing community here in Barrie," he added. "It's time to look at this growth as an opportunity, more so than be scared by it."

AMY COURSER - WARD 4

For the first time in decades, Ward 4 will be represented by someone other than Barry Ward.

Amy Courser said she decided to run for office to show others that the "best" people can succeed politically.

As one of three women sitting on the new council, she's looking to bring a unique perspective.

"I firmly believe we need more representation. It's important," Courser said. "Being a strong woman's voice on council will drive more engagement from the community and hopefully inspire more women to speak out."

NIGUSSIE NIGUSSIE - WARD 6

Nigussie Nigussie brings a remarkable story to Ward 6.

He came to Canada as a political refugee from Ethiopia, first landing in Saskatchewan.

He has called Barrie home for eight years and said he gained experience working in the social services sector.

"We need a permanent solution when it comes to our homeless community," he said. "I know all too well their struggles, and I want to be part of that change."

Barrie's city council has previously been criticized for its poor record on diversity.

Niguisse said he's hoping to be the beginning of change.

"I got everything from this beautiful country," he added. "I believe this is a time to pay back to my community."

BRYN HAMILTON - WARD 10

Bryn Hamilton brings with her a political dynasty in Ward 10.

The daughter of former Barrie mayor Rob Hamilton said she's looking to carve out her own path and do things differently from her father.

"One thing I want to do, and is what I campaigned on, is the creation of a Ward 10 community task force," Hamilton said. " It's important to have representatives from the community sitting together to help me identify and prioritize the challenges and concerns that we've heard."

The New term of office will begin on Nov. 15 for city council, and its inaugural meeting is scheduled to take place on the following day.

