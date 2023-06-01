Meaford lifts water advisory one week after devastating fire, state of emergency remains

The Grey Bruce Health Unit lifted an advisory for Meaford residents nearly one week after a massive fire forced the municipality to issue a warning to the public not to drink tap water.

The municipality announced the end of the do-not-consume advisory for the Meaford water system on Wednesday evening, noting water samples yielded negative for potential contaminants.

"Residents can return to using the municipal water as they would normally, including providing tap water to pets and using water to brush teeth, wash produce, make infant formula and make ice cubes," the municipality stated.

Earlier this week, the municipality declared a state of emergency, which continues to be in place, due to ongoing concerns about soil contamination and other site remediation issues.

"This state of emergency should not affect residents at this time, but it does provide the municipality more powers and authority to deal with the consequences of the fire on Sykes Street," it added.

Late last week, a fire destroyed a well-known auto shop on Highway 26.

The Town has said the cause of the fire at Johnny B's used car dealership and auto repair and body shop is not considered suspicious.