Meaford Canadian Armed Forces to host an artillery training session

The Royal Canadian Artillery is holding a training exercise in Meaford on Saturday.

Noise from artillery ranges at 4 Canadian Division Training Center may be heard between 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Visitors to the area and residents may notice a succession of loud sounds during this time.

Noises will be heard from the large-calibre guns firing simultaneously.

This exercise is purely for training purposes, and at no time will the safety or security of the public be in jeopardy.