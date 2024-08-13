BARRIE
Barrie

    • Married couple struggle to believe first big lottery win, 'I was shocked'

    Douglas Schaffer and Julie Balite, of Thornhill, Ont., turned the $10 Instant Crossword Deluxe lottery ticket into $250,000 with Game #3353. (Source: OLG) Douglas Schaffer and Julie Balite, of Thornhill, Ont., turned the $10 Instant Crossword Deluxe lottery ticket into $250,000 with Game #3353. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    Douglas Schaffer and Julie Balite turned the $10 Instant Crossword Deluxe lottery ticket they purchased at a gas station in Thornhill into $250,000.

    The couple has been trying their luck with the lottery since they married eight years ago and said this was their first big win.

    "I didn't think twice when I took my phone out to scan our ticket on the OLG app to see the prize amount," Balite said. "I stood there, staring at my phone in shock. Douglas was on a call, so I started waving my hands to get his attention. When he didn't look up at me, I started jumping up and down."

    Schaffer admitted he thought they had likely won $40.

    "When I saw the amount, I kept saying, 'What?' I was shocked," he said.

    Despite winning the top prize, the pair have struggled to believe it.

    "Winning feels awesome, although you sort of keep questioning if it is really happening," Schaffer said while picking up their winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

    The couple hopes to plan a trip and invest.

    What to Know

    OLG requires lottery winners to sign the front and back of winning tickets and also recommends making a copy of the ticket for your records.

    "Do not put additional writing or markings on your tickets as this can increase the time it takes OLG to process your prize claim," the OLG website notes.

    Lottery winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials

    Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.

    What we know so far about Kamala Harris' policy

    Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News