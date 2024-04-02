BARRIE
Barrie

    • Married couple from Simcoe County win big with lottery

    Donald and Tina Bilton of Penetanguishene, Ont., win $100,000 with the Instant Power 5S Game 2383. (Source: OLG) Donald and Tina Bilton of Penetanguishene, Ont., win $100,000 with the Instant Power 5S Game 2383. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    A married couple from Penetanguishene who have been playing the lottery together every week since 1988 finally hit it big.

    Donald and Tina Bilton won $100,000 with the $5 Instant Power 5S ticket they purchased at Village Ticket and Tobacco on Poyntz Street in town.

    "This was a new ticket, so we wanted to try it," Tina said while in Toronto at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their winnings.

    Tina said she scratched the ticket and when she realized they had won, she immediately shared the news with Donald.

    "I didn't believe her at all. I thought there was no way," he said.

    The couple said they plan to pay bills with their newfound money.

    "We get to enjoy life a little bit more with this win," Tina concluded.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News