Married couple from Simcoe County win big with lottery

A married couple from Penetanguishene who have been playing the lottery together every week since 1988 finally hit it big.

Donald and Tina Bilton won $100,000 with the $5 Instant Power 5S ticket they purchased at Village Ticket and Tobacco on Poyntz Street in town.

"This was a new ticket, so we wanted to try it," Tina said while in Toronto at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their winnings.

Tina said she scratched the ticket and when she realized they had won, she immediately shared the news with Donald.

"I didn't believe her at all. I thought there was no way," he said.

The couple said they plan to pay bills with their newfound money.

"We get to enjoy life a little bit more with this win," Tina concluded.