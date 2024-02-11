BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man wanted for armed robbery; considered threat to public

    OPP issue warrant for arrest for Minden man wanted for robbery using firearm. (Source: X/OPP_CR) OPP issue warrant for arrest for Minden man wanted for robbery using firearm. (Source: X/OPP_CR)
    Ontario Provincial Police issued a warrant for arrest for 28-year-old Minden resident Michael Gunn.

    Gunn is wanted for robbery using a firearm, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes in connection to an ongoing investigation in the Township of Minden Hills.

    Police say Gunn is believed to possess a weapon and is considered a potential threat to public safety.

    On Friday, shortly after 4:30 a.m., police say they responded to an assault and residential robbery with a weapon on Parkside Street in Minden. A victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say Gunn is six feet one inch tall, with a thin build, short brown hair, light-brown partial beard, and blue eyes.

    He has a tattoo of the Canadian flag with a cross on the right forearm and a tattoo of a female on the left forearm.

    Police are advising the public not to approach him if seen.

    The investigation remains ongoing.

    OPP are encouraging anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers. 

