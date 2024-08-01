Man found with stab wounds in Bradford

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries following an alleged stabbing in Bradford Ont.

On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., police responded to a weapon call in the Back Street and Bingham Street area.

After arriving on the scene, police discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say the victim was transported by EMS to a local trauma center where he was treated for his injuries.

Authorities say the man is in critical condition.

Members of the South Simcoe Police Service Criminal Investigation Bureau are currently investigating this incident.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information, security camera, or dash camera footage that can assist the investigation are encouraged to contact D/Cst. Raymond #247 via email dan.raymond@southsimcoepolice.caor Crimestoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.