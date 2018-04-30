

CTV Barrie





A Keswick man has been found guilty of sexual interference after an incident involving a 12-year-old Bradford boy.

South Simcoe Police was contacted in 2015 about an alleged sexual assault involving 47-year-old Wayne MacDonald and the young boy.

Police originally said the boy’s mother contacted them about the incident. MacDonald was later arrested and charged.

A judge has since convicted MacDonald of sexual interference. A charge of sexual assault was conditionally stayed by the Crown.

MacDonald will appear back in court in June for sentencing.