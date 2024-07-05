Police investigation fatal collision in Newmarket

Police continue to investigate a car crash that happened around 9:50 a.m. on June 21 in the area of Mulock Drive and Sandford Street.

Police say a 40-year-old man taken to hospital in serious condition died of his injuries on Thursday.

York Regional Police's Major Collision Investigation Unit (MCIU) has taken over the case.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage of the area around the time of the collision.

Home and business owners are also requested to upload any video they might have.

Video can be uploaded through this link.